Doctor gives tips on helping prevent injuries as fall sports season begins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some fall sports are already underway, but there are still a few weeks left before some others officially start.

So how do you keep your child active and healthy to prevent injuries?

Dr. Chad Folk with the Sterling Chiropractic Center advises parents to make sure their child is hydrated, is eating well, and also resting when necessary.

He adds that resting the muscles is important especially when the full swing season begins.

“A lot of kids go out and they play and especially with some of the fall sports, winter sports, and even spring sports, they’re out five days a week and then on top of that, then they have a competition at least once or twice a week, sometimes even more than that and so there has to be some downtime where they can allow their body to recover, allow their body to regenerate, and just to relax a little bit, especially with the first part of the season, when everybody’s trying to acclimate to conditioning and to the weather,” says Dr. Folk.

Dr. Folk also sends advice when working out and says listen to your body if it hurts and you can’t do a workout then hold off.

