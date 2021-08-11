Advertisement

Edmonson County Schools start first day under new mask mandate

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO)- Wednesday, students in all Kentucky schools were wearing a mask. Governor Andy Beshear announced the mandate Tuesday during his latest update on the spread of Covid-19 in the Commonwealth.

Wednesday was also the first day of school in Edmonson County. In a statement to WBKO, Superintendent Brian Alexander said the school system will follow the rule.

“Edmonson County Schools are following the mask mandate put into place by the Executive Order of Governor Beshear. On the advice of our board attorney, failing to follow this Order, which is considered law in Kentucky, would put the district’s insurance coverage in jeopardy.

“The timing of this announcement, however, was poor for families of Edmonson County, as it has taken away from the excitement of our first day of school. With that being said, our school district will work together for the best for the students of Edmonson County.”

As they look to navigate through this new school year, Kyrock Elementary school principal Shaun Stice says that they hope that this year the students can get a sense of normalcy back.

“What we are looking forward to most this year is getting the kids back in the building and seeing those smiling faces. Getting them back into some kind of normalcy you know last year was crazy hoping to get them back to where we can get them in the classroom we can work with them and see them progress and learn and enjoy learning,” said Stice.

We will continue to keep you updated on the statewide mask mandate in schools.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear issues executive order mandating masks in Kentucky schools
Warren Co. mask requirement
Over 700 students, staff in quarantine at WCPS prompts mask requirement
Warren County anti mask protest
Parents clash at anti mask protest outsdie Warren County Board of Education
Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt...
Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man

Latest News

The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky opens fiscal year with strong revenue collections
Gov. Beshear celebrates Kentucky’s recent economic momentum, Including today’s launch of Amazon...
Amazon Air launches state-of-the-art air cargo hub in Northern Kentucky, creating more than 2,000 jobs
To stay cool, you may be inclined to have a frozen treat. In this heat, it could be a puddle in...
Heat, humidity to make ‘feels like’ temps in the 100s!
Cave City, Ky.
Cave City hosting community giveaway August 21