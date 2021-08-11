Edmonson County Schools start first day under new mask mandate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO)- Wednesday, students in all Kentucky schools were wearing a mask. Governor Andy Beshear announced the mandate Tuesday during his latest update on the spread of Covid-19 in the Commonwealth.

Wednesday was also the first day of school in Edmonson County. In a statement to WBKO, Superintendent Brian Alexander said the school system will follow the rule.

“Edmonson County Schools are following the mask mandate put into place by the Executive Order of Governor Beshear. On the advice of our board attorney, failing to follow this Order, which is considered law in Kentucky, would put the district’s insurance coverage in jeopardy.

“The timing of this announcement, however, was poor for families of Edmonson County, as it has taken away from the excitement of our first day of school. With that being said, our school district will work together for the best for the students of Edmonson County.”

As they look to navigate through this new school year, Kyrock Elementary school principal Shaun Stice says that they hope that this year the students can get a sense of normalcy back.

“What we are looking forward to most this year is getting the kids back in the building and seeing those smiling faces. Getting them back into some kind of normalcy you know last year was crazy hoping to get them back to where we can get them in the classroom we can work with them and see them progress and learn and enjoy learning,” said Stice.

We will continue to keep you updated on the statewide mask mandate in schools.

