Golf scramble to benefit Greenwood Boys Basketball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Later this month, you can shoot a round of golf to support high school athletes who shoot some hoops.

The Gator Grip Golf Scramble is August 28 at Crosswinds Golf Course.

The cost is $75 per golfer, which includes 18 rounds of golf, lunch from Montana Grille and a gift bag.

Prizes, including cash and Nike shirts and hats, will be awarded to first, second and third place.

To register, go here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.