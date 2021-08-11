Golf scramble to benefit Greenwood Boys Basketball
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Later this month, you can shoot a round of golf to support high school athletes who shoot some hoops.
The Gator Grip Golf Scramble is August 28 at Crosswinds Golf Course.
The cost is $75 per golfer, which includes 18 rounds of golf, lunch from Montana Grille and a gift bag.
Prizes, including cash and Nike shirts and hats, will be awarded to first, second and third place.
To register, go here.
