Heat, humidity to make ‘feels like’ temps in the 100s!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a hot and steamy Tuesday with ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms, we get back to drier conditions, but with the dry air comes more heat!

To stay cool, you may be inclined to have a frozen treat. In this heat, it could be a puddle in seconds! (WBKO)

Drier and hotter conditions have moved into south-central Kentucky for Wednesday and Thursday! Wednesday could still see a stray shower or storm to the east of I-65, but most will remain dry! Conditions will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s with low temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. And, of course, it will be muggy! It will be important to be responsible with these conditions as heat index values (feels like temps) will be in the triple digits in the afternoons for most of the week in south-central Kentucky. Drink lots of water and avoid overexertion while working outdoors! Friday will still be hot like Wednesday and Thursday, but chances for showers and storms increase as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley region. The cold front will allow this weekend to be “cooler,” with high temps only in the mid-to-upper 80s along with partly cloudy skies. The weekend could also have isolated showers or storms, but much of the weekend still looks dry and seasonably warm. The unsettled weather pattern continues for the first half of next week with ‘hit-or-miss’ isolated showers and storms... but otherwise it will be in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. At this point, just drag the garden hose directly to the garden if you still need water because this forecast is not promising for any widespread rain in the region!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. High 96. Low 76. Winds SW at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 97. Low 74. Winds SW at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 71. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1918)

Record Low Today: 54 (1962, 1888)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.

Sunset: 7:42 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.6 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7144 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 96

Yesterday’s Low: 75

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.02″

Monthly Precip: 0.31″ (-0.86″)

Yearly Precip: 33.08″ (+1.03″)

