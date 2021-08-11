Historic Bowling Green home moves to its new location

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many watched Tuesday evening as a historic home was moved across Bowling Green to its new location. The home was built along Chestnut Street in 1913 and has not been remodeled since.

“It’s 108 years old, but it was built by a gentleman named A.M. Stickle, and he was one of the first professors hired at WKU,” Chuck Clark said. Clark lives across from where the home once stood on Chestnut Street and is also the president of the Landmark Association.

The property the home stood on is owned by the College Heights Foundation with WKU. The individual who owns the home coordinated for it to be moved to the new location on Oaklawn Way.

“It’s been fascinating to watch the whole process,” Clark said.

Tuesday afternoon, it made its way down Chestnut Street. BGMU workers moved power lines along the way as the house was so tall.

“You don’t look up and see a house in the middle of the street very often,” Clark said. “So, people came out to see it, and it was, you know, it’s a great thing because it’s preserving a property, but it was also a real sense of community,” Clark stated.

Roads were briefly shut down as they made their way down Chestnut Street. Many also gathered at the nearby roundabout to watch it continue its journey down the road.

“I didn’t want to miss seeing the big move after seeing all the work that’s been done with it,” Merrie Richardson, who was watching the house being moved, said.

The move is to help preserve the history of this nearly 110-year-old building.

“Bowling Green has a lot of character to it, and a lot of that character either gets torn down or plowed over or something,” Clark said. “This is a piece of old Bowling Green that really goes to the nature and fabric of this community. So, in my view, preserving that helps us have a better future.”

