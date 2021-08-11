Advertisement

Kentucky opens fiscal year with strong revenue collections

The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s surging revenue collections continued during the first month of the new fiscal year.

State budget Director John Hicks says General Fund receipts for July totaled $981.5 million. That’s up 8.4% from the same month a year ago. He said Tuesday that the $76.4 million increase in revenues was concentrated in the sales tax and business taxes, though most major revenue categories increased. Sales tax revenues grew 7.5% last month.

The General Fund pays for most state services, including education, health care and public safety. Road Fund revenues for July totaled $137.9 million, up slightly from last July.

