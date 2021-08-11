Advertisement

Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing

Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt...
Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt to prevent spread of COVID-19.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron plans to address Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate for all Ky. schools in a Kentucky Supreme Court filing.

In a series of tweets Tuesday night, Cameron said he had received a copy of Beshear’s executive order mandating masks for schools and childcare centers and his team is “actively reviewing it.”

“As Kentucky’s chief law officer, our office must ensure that the rule of law is upheld during this pandemic,” Cameron tweeted. “This means protecting the law-making prerogative of the General Assembly and respecting the judicial power of our courts.”

(Story continues below post)

Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt to prevent spread of COVID-19 within the commonwealth.

It’s not the first time Cameron and Beshear have brought issues on COVID guidance to the courts. In November of 2020 during pandemic shutdown, Cameron filed an appeal against an executive order from Beshear keeping private, religious schools closed for in-person learning to prevent spread.

In that case, the court of appeals sided with Beshear and struck down an exemption for that executive order, stating it did not discriminate and that the order was “broadly applicable.”

Cameron said the filing will be brought to the Kentucky Supreme Court Wednesday.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Public Schools to require all students and staff to wear masks indoors starting Wednesday
More than 100 WCPS, BGISD students reportedly have COVID-19
Two weeks is how long Michael Bessette has been in the COVID unit at the Medical Center in...
Vaccinated veteran, previous Hometown Hero battles COVID-19 in hospital
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear issues executive order mandating masks in Kentucky schools
Warren Co. mask requirement
Over 700 students, staff in quarantine at WCPS prompts mask requirement

Latest News

Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Broadband needs grow amid infrastructure negotiations
Demand for broadband grows as Washington negotiators hash out infrastructure package
Gov. Beshear awards 150 GEER II grants totaling $15 Million to Family Resource and Youth Services Centers across Kentucky
Waiver may let Kentuckians keep unemployment overpayments
Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back
U.S. Senator Rand Paul recognized Batteries Plus Bulbs of Bowling Green, Kentucky as the U.S....
Bowling Green’s Batteries Plus Bulbs honored as Senate Small Business of the Week