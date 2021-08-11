Warren County South forced to forfeit Little League World Series due to positive COVID-19 test

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County South Little League team has been forced to forfeit the Little League World Series due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Little League® International has been informed of at least one positive COVID-19 test within the Kentucky State Little League Baseball tournament team at the Great Lakes Region tournament. In consultation with and at the recommendation of our medical advisors, Little League International has notified the team that it will no longer be able to participate in the tournament.

The team members and their families have been informed of all appropriate health measures to help ensure all individuals are cared for, and that appropriate isolation and quarantine efforts are being followed.

“First and foremost, Little League International wishes all those impacted a full and healthy recovery.“

Game 7 of the Great Lakes Region Tournament, originally scheduled for Wednesday, August 11 at 2 p.m. eastern, has been declared a forfeit with Ohio advancing. More information on the impact to the tournament schedule is available at LittleLeague.org/WorldSeries.

