Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

CNN reported that CDC advisors will discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear issues executive order mandating masks in Kentucky schools
Warren County anti mask protest
Parents clash at anti mask protest outsdie Warren County Board of Education
Warren Co. mask requirement
Over 700 students, staff in quarantine at WCPS prompts mask requirement
Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt...
Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Amber ALert
Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in southeast Kansas
Ron Kind speaks with Gray TV's Washington News Bureau in 2021.
Race heats up for Wisconsin congressional seat
211 of Southern Kentucky
Southern Kentucky 211 call center has taken 35,000 calls in five years