Searing Heat Continues into Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was Bowling Green’s hottest day since Oct. 3, 2019! That’s the last time we had a high temperature of 97 degrees recorded at the BG Airport. Similar heat and high heat index values roll on into Thursday, but changes are on the way for week’s end.

Conditions will be mostly sunny Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s with low temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. And, of course, it will be muggy! It will be important to be responsible with these conditions as heat index values (feels like temps) will be in the triple digits once again Thursday afternoon. Drink lots of water and avoid overexertion while working outdoors! Friday will still be hot like Wednesday and Thursday, but chances for showers and storms increase as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley region. The cold front will allow this weekend to be “cooler,” with high temps only in the mid-to-upper 80s along with partly cloudy skies. The weekend could also have isolated showers or storms, especially Saturday, but much of the weekend still looks dry and seasonably warm. The unsettled weather pattern continues for the first half of next week with ‘hit-or-miss’ isolated showers and storms... but otherwise it will be in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. At this point, just drag the garden hose directly to the garden if you still need water because this forecast is not promising for any widespread rain in the region!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High 97. Low 74. Winds SW-11

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and t/storms late. High 94. Low 71. Winds SW-9

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. Widely scat’d showers & storms. High 89. Low 67. Winds NE-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 97

Today’s Low: 75

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 105 (1918)

Record Low: 54 (1962)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.31″ (-0.97″)

Yearly Precip: 33.08″ (+0.92″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:42 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen Count: Low (6.6 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (7144 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.