Southern Kentucky 211 call center has taken 35,000 calls in five years

211 of Southern Kentucky
211 of Southern Kentucky(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way of Southern Kentucky’s 211 Call Center celebrated its five-year anniversary Wednesday.

The call center helps to connect people in the ten-county region with the resources they may need. Additionally, they assist during times of disaster, providing information about evacuation routes, food and shelter.

Officials say the need for the center was dire before it was established.

“When Southern Kentucky 211, serving the entire BRADD area, launched that day, Kentucky was one of three states in the country that had around 40 percent or less coverage, of 211 services,” said Debbie Hills, President and CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky. “I’m thrilled to say that as of late 2020. Kentucky now has 100 percent coverage of 211 across the state.”

Since the 211 Center was launched, 35,000 contacts have been to it.

“The people that they touch our neighbors, and they’re our friends. And I’m so proud to be a partner with United Way on many levels, but particularly with 211, because I know that if something ever happened to me, I could pick up a phone and dial two more two one one,” said Amy Milliken, Warren County Attorney. “And so thank you for being the angels that we need here on earth.”

