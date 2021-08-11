Advertisement

Topperfest welcomes WKU family back to the Hill August 20

WKU is hosting Topperfest, an event being held on South Lawn at 4:30 on August 20.(WKU)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fall semester begins August 23 at WKU. As students prepare to head for the Hill once again, Topperfest is a big welcome back for every Hilltopper and their family member.

Topperfest will be August 20 beginning at 4:30 p.m. on South Lawn. The free event includes music from the Music City Sound, food trucks, and interactive activities for kids.

Fireworks begin at dark and the first 1,000 attendees will receive a free t-shirt.

Admission and parking are both free for the event.

Learn more at wku.edu/topperfest

