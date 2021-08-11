Topperfest welcomes WKU family back to the Hill August 20

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fall semester begins August 23 at WKU. As students prepare to head for the Hill once again, Topperfest is a big welcome back for every Hilltopper and their family member.

Topperfest will be August 20 beginning at 4:30 p.m. on South Lawn. The free event includes music from the Music City Sound, food trucks, and interactive activities for kids.

Fireworks begin at dark and the first 1,000 attendees will receive a free t-shirt.

Admission and parking are both free for the event.

Learn more at wku.edu/topperfest

