Warren Co. South LL defeats Wisconsin to move on in Great Lakes Regional

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was win or go home for Warren County South as they defeated Wisconsin 10-0 in the Great Lakes Regional tournament Tuesday.

South would battle it out with Wisconsin...But the kids from Warren County weren’t going home today. A solo bomb from Camden Page in the third inning would start a nine-run frame leading to a 10 nothing shutout victory.

South will play Ohio in another elimination game Wednesday, they defeated Ohio in the opener of the tournament. First pitch is set 1 pm Central. The game will be streamed like the others on espn+.

