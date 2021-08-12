Advertisement

Applications open for Kentucky broadband providers to submit proposals for federal funding

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Applications for $50 million in federal funds allocated for projects that expand internet access to unserved communities in Kentucky are now open, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

Broadband providers should complete their applications and submit proposals by Oct. 25.

Earlier this year, Beshear and Kentucky’s General Assembly agreed to allocate $300 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund portion of federal coronavirus relief money to expanding broadband.

The first $50 million of the broadband deployment funds are available to award by April 2022.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Warren County South Little League has been forced to forfeit the Little League World Series due...
Warren County South forced to forfeit journey to Little League World Series due to positive COVID-19 test
Warren County anti mask protest
Parents clash at anti mask protest outsdie Warren County Board of Education
Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt...
Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man

Latest News

How to keep mosquitoes at bay
Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus spotted in Louisville
Kaley Live with Glasgow concert
Kaley LIVE with Glasgow concert
Temperature and heat index
The heat is ON today!
Good News
Good News: Morgantown police new hire