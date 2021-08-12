Bowling Green Restaurant pays more than $52K in back wages to 33 workers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and hour division, 33 workers at a Bowling Green Restaurant have received all of the wages they earned legally after a federal investigation recovered $52,805 in back wages denied to them by their employer’s illegal pay practices.

The investigation found Hibachi Grill Inc., operating as Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet­­ paid tipped employees no wages, requiring them to work only for tips.

According to the Fair Labor Standards Act, employers have to pay tipped workers at least $2.13 per hour in direct wages, which allows them to credit tips the workers receive toward the remainder of their minimum wage obligation.

When the employer fails to pay any wages, as in this case, no credit is given for tips received and the workers are due the full federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour from the employer for every hour that they worked.

The investigation says Hibachi Grill also failed to pay the workers required overtime, as the restaurant paid kitchen helpers, dishwashers, cooks, and other workers flat salaries, regardless of the number of hours they have worked.

By doing so, the employer also violated FLSA overtime provisions when the employees worked more than 40 hours in a workweek, and the salaries also failed to cover all the hour’s employees had worked at the minimum wage.

“These essential workers deserve to take home every penny of their hard-earned wages and this case shows clearly how quickly back wages can accumulate when employers fail to follow federal wage laws,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Karen Garnett-Civils in Louisville, Kentucky.

“When Hibachi Grill shorted its workers’ pay, their illegal actions gave them an unfair advantage over restaurant employers who play by the rules. The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to enforcing the law so that employees keep what they earn, and that employers compete on a level playing field.”

