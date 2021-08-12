Advertisement

Bowling Green School District to host vaccine clinics next week

Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In partnership with Med Center Health, the Bowling Green Independent School District will offer vaccination clinics Tuesday, August 17 at both Bowling Green Junior High and Bowling Green High School for students 12 or older.

The vaccine is voluntary and interested participants must complete the online registration form AND if under 18 years of age, provide a signed copy of the Parental Consent Form.

Adult family members of students may also participate and receive a vaccination at the school clinics.

There will have an online registration process open beginning today until Monday, August 16. School employees will use registration information to call and verify consent and schedule appointments.

The signed Parental Consent Form must also be provided before a vaccine will be given.

MedCenter Health will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

Vaccinations will begin at 8:00 a.m. at Bowling Green Junior High and 11:30 a.m. at Bowling Green High School.

Posted by Bowling Green Independent School District on Thursday, August 12, 2021

