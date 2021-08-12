Advertisement

A Break in the Heat Coming!

Chances for Showers and Storms Returning Friday
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was our second-straight day with a sizzling high temp of 97° in Bowling Green. Friday looks hot, though not quite as hot as today, thanks to the arrival of a front that will bring back rain chances along with cooler temperatures.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front Friday afternoon. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds (a Marginal Risk for severe weather is up for Friday). Chances decrease by Saturday but we could still see some isolated storms across south central Kentucky, so you’ll want to keep the rain gear with you. Sunday looks dry and less hot with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s. Beyond Sunday, we’ll see daily rain chances - though they’ll be hit or miss and not a complete washout. Daytime highs will stay consistent in the mid to upper 80s throughout next Wednesday. Get the latest on our forecast on the WBKO First Alert weather app - it’s free and available on any iPhone or android device.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and t/storms late. High 92. Low 73. Winds SW-9

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. Widely scat’d showers & storms. High 87. Low 67. Winds NE-7

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy,

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 97

Today’s Low: 75

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 105 (1918)

Record Low: 54 (1962)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.31″ (-0.97″)

Yearly Precip: 33.08″ (+0.92″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:42 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen Count: Low (6.6 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (7144 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County South Little League has been forced to forfeit the Little League World Series due...
Warren County South forced to forfeit journey to Little League World Series due to positive COVID-19 test
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
Bowling Green Restaurant pays more than $52K in back wages to 33 workers
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Warren County anti mask protest
Parents clash at anti mask protest outside Warren County Board of Education

Latest News

Hot conditions remain today!
Heat wave continues!
Temperature and heat index
The heat is ON today!
Relief arrives at week's end
Searing Heat Continues into Thursday!
To stay cool, you may be inclined to have a frozen treat. In this heat, it could be a puddle in...
Heat, humidity to make ‘feels like’ temps in the 100s!