A Break in the Heat Coming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was our second-straight day with a sizzling high temp of 97° in Bowling Green. Friday looks hot, though not quite as hot as today, thanks to the arrival of a front that will bring back rain chances along with cooler temperatures.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front Friday afternoon. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds (a Marginal Risk for severe weather is up for Friday). Chances decrease by Saturday but we could still see some isolated storms across south central Kentucky, so you’ll want to keep the rain gear with you. Sunday looks dry and less hot with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s. Beyond Sunday, we’ll see daily rain chances - though they’ll be hit or miss and not a complete washout. Daytime highs will stay consistent in the mid to upper 80s throughout next Wednesday. Get the latest on our forecast on the WBKO First Alert weather app - it’s free and available on any iPhone or android device.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and t/storms late. High 92. Low 73. Winds SW-9

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. Widely scat’d showers & storms. High 87. Low 67. Winds NE-7

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy,

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 97

Today’s Low: 75

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 105 (1918)

Record Low: 54 (1962)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.31″ (-0.97″)

Yearly Precip: 33.08″ (+0.92″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:42 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen Count: Low (6.6 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (7144 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.