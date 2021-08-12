Coaches advise players to be careful during recent spike in COVID-19 cases

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region and fall sports season underway, a couple of coaches spoke with WBKO News about what they’re doing to take the necessary precautions to keep their players and everyone else safe.

Head Coach Craig Widener with the Bowling Green High School varsity soccer team says “right now, I think, I think we’re all making tough decisions as best we can, you know, we don’t share water bottles, we space out as much as we possibly can.”

Widener alongside Head Coach Mark Nelson of the Warren Central High School football team and many others are trying to keep their seasons alive by doing what they can to keep their players as healthy as possible.

“The best thing you do is, is take all the precautions that you definitely can space your kids out when you can, I’ve encouraged my players to sit in the front of classes,” says Widener.

Coach Nelson adds, “stay away from big groups, the more, more people you’re around, the more people you’re around without your mask, you have a better chance of getting it.”

Both expressed that your actions can affect what happens to your teammates and during the season.

Widener also says, “just trying to make sure that they understand that if it means something to them, they’ve got to do something different. If they want to remain on the field all season and be a part of the team all season, and not take our entire team down, then we’ve got to behave a little bit differently during our season.”

Nelson spoke on thinking ahead, “so you just got to be careful, and I think, I think if you want to play football on Friday nights, you as a football player, you have to be more careful than other students.”

