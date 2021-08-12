Countdown to Kickoff: Butler County Bears

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In just 10 days, the Fall Football season will begin. WBKO continues Countdown to Kickoff as we take a look at the Butler County Bears lead by Head Coach Brandon Embry.

The Bears are looking to bounce back after a rough 2020 season going 2-5, ultimately missing their last game and games throughout the season due to Covid-19.

Coach Embry says they have their entire offensive line returning in the Fall. He says their OL will be a big strength this season, especially with returning senior, Jagger Henderson.

”Everybody coming back and the way they played last year. We’ve got three seniors on the offensive line that have played for two years. All of them played last year on varsity, so they’ve worked hard in the weight room. So, I’m looking forward to seeing what they do,” Coach Embry said.

During the off-season, Henderson says he has been working on staying in the pocket and trusting in his offensive line.

Even though they don’t have numbers on their side this season, he said the team is ready to get this season started.

”I think the vibe is great. We’ve had some rough years, but I think overall, everybody is excited for this year. We’re ready to have a great season, we’re trying to turn this program around. As little numbers as we have, everybody is working hard, I love it,” Henderson said.

The Bears may not have numbers on their side this year, but they do have more experience. Coach Embry said many of the older guys have stepped up into a leadership role.

“We’ve got a lot of players starting everywhere. So, if they mess up instead of just yelling at them, you’ve got to coach them up and tell them what they need to do better, and just help them out,” said

