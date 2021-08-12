Advertisement

COVID disruptions may produce a delayed rise in cases of child abuse

The CEO of St. Joseph Children's Home said said incidents of abuse and neglect were going undetected when students were learning remotely.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The start of the school year has some child welfare experts bracing for a possible influx of new cases.

“I think they’re going to see children in crisis,” Grace Akers, CEO of St. Joseph Children’s Home said. “I think we’ve known all along there are children in crisis, families in crisis.”

Akers said incidents of abuse and neglect were going undetected when students were learning remotely.

Now that kids have returned to classrooms, those cases could be spotted by teachers.

“Quite frankly, we know that there’s neglect and abuse happening in homes but we’re not identifying it as a community,” Akers said, “because we haven’t been able to.”

race Akers, CEO of St. Joseph Children’s Home(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

St. Joe’s staff prepared Thursday for the return of a limited in-person version of its annual picnic and fundraiser. Limited to ticket holders only, the plan is to keep the crowd size limited due to COVID.

The picnic is being held at a time when COVID disruptions have impacted operations at St. Joe’s.

Staff members said children coming in to St. Joe’s for the first time are currently more likely to exhibit symptoms of having experienced trauma over longer periods of time.

“Under the anger is sadness, we know that,” residential therapist Paige Cook said. “(There is) a lot of physical aggression, hitting, biting , spitting and even sometimes harming themselves.”

Accustomed to operating at capacity, St. Joe’s has also had empty beds through most of COVID.

Akers said fewer children are coming in and end up staying longer because of fewer adopting families.

