Girl Scouts host membership recruitment event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Girl Scouts are all about providing meaningful experiences, leadership and learning opportunities for girls. An upcoming event will help you learn more about how to get involved.

The Fun-Tastic Girl Scout Kickoff is August 14 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Houchens Program Center at 4520 Barren River Road in Bowling Green. It will include crafts, hiking, roasting marshmallows, songs around the campfire, outdoor games and water activities.

Anyone who brings a friend that joins Girl Scouts will earn a special patch.

Learn more about Girl Scouts here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.