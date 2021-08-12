Advertisement

GM shows off new Amplify Orange C8 Corvette at Greenwood Mall job fair

The C8 Corvette is the first mid-engine Corvette in GM’s lineup.
The C8 Corvette is the first mid-engine Corvette in GM’s lineup.(Brandon Jarrett)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Corvette enthusiasts rejoiced at the Greenwood Mall on Thursday.

To help attract future potential employers, General Motors displayed a new pre-production C8 mid-engine Corvette at the job fair featuring a new color. Amplify Orange.

The C8 Corvette is the first mid-engine Corvette in GM’s lineup.

A GM official told WBKO News they are excited for the public to see what products they are currently innovating.

Today, Friday and Saturday from 11am-6pm at the Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green over 25 employers looking to fill over...

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Thursday, August 12, 2021

“This is the first mid-engine Corvette ever built, which has been long anticipated by car enthusiasts for a long time, brand new color with the amplify orange. So we’ll see how that one goes, for sure. I think people are excited to see it. And I think it really draws people into what we’re doing at Bowling Green assembly,” said Eric Farmer, HR/Labor Relations Director at General Motors. “Very awesome car to build, but it’s really very fun to drive to so. And that’s why we hope to sell a lot of them and really keep a lot of people employed here in the bowling green community.”

If you’re interested in a career with General Motors, click here.

Congratulations to these new Corvette owners and thank you for taking delivery of your Corvette with us!

Posted by National Corvette Museum on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County South Little League has been forced to forfeit the Little League World Series due...
Warren County South forced to forfeit journey to Little League World Series due to positive COVID-19 test
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
Bowling Green Restaurant pays more than $52K in back wages to 33 workers
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Warren County anti mask protest
Parents clash at anti mask protest outside Warren County Board of Education

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear: Unvaccinated Kentuckians face greatest risk since pandemic began
Job Fair at Greenwood Mall
HAPPENING NOW: Job fair at Greenwood Mall, Aug. 12-14
Friends of Army Aviation will be offering rides in a UH-1H Huey Helicopter during this time.
Friends of Army Aviation to offer helicopter rides at BG-WR airport
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Bowling Green School District to host vaccine clinics next week