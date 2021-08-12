GM shows off new Amplify Orange C8 Corvette at Greenwood Mall job fair
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Corvette enthusiasts rejoiced at the Greenwood Mall on Thursday.
To help attract future potential employers, General Motors displayed a new pre-production C8 mid-engine Corvette at the job fair featuring a new color. Amplify Orange.
The C8 Corvette is the first mid-engine Corvette in GM’s lineup.
A GM official told WBKO News they are excited for the public to see what products they are currently innovating.
“This is the first mid-engine Corvette ever built, which has been long anticipated by car enthusiasts for a long time, brand new color with the amplify orange. So we’ll see how that one goes, for sure. I think people are excited to see it. And I think it really draws people into what we’re doing at Bowling Green assembly,” said Eric Farmer, HR/Labor Relations Director at General Motors. “Very awesome car to build, but it’s really very fun to drive to so. And that’s why we hope to sell a lot of them and really keep a lot of people employed here in the bowling green community.”
