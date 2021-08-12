Gov. Beshear: Unvaccinated Kentuckians face greatest risk since pandemic began

FRANKFORT, Ky. - On Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky’s economic momentum continues to build as more Kentuckians get vaccinated, fighting the commonwealth’s fastest ever surge of COVID-19 cases.

“The delta variant is the most aggressive, and it looks like it may be the most deadly, form of COVID that we have faced,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you are unvaccinated, you are at the very greatest risk that you have been at since the start of the pandemic. COVID has been the third leading cause of death in the United States over the past year and a half. Right now, it’s putting more pressure than it ever has before on our health care heroes.”

Gov. Beshear reported that from March 1 to Aug. 11, 2021, 89.8% of COVID-19 cases, 90.5% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 88.5% of COVID-19 deaths were among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians.

The Governor said his three top priorities in fighting COVID-19 are saving lives and protecting health; ensuring as much in-person learning for students as possible; and protecting Kentucky’s continued economic resurgence. He highlighted two of the most recent examples of the state’s growing economic momentum.

As of Thursday, 2,386,200 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.