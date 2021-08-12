Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Unvaccinated Kentuckians face greatest risk since pandemic began

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. - On Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky’s economic momentum continues to build as more Kentuckians get vaccinated, fighting the commonwealth’s fastest ever surge of COVID-19 cases.

“The delta variant is the most aggressive, and it looks like it may be the most deadly, form of COVID that we have faced,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you are unvaccinated, you are at the very greatest risk that you have been at since the start of the pandemic. COVID has been the third leading cause of death in the United States over the past year and a half. Right now, it’s putting more pressure than it ever has before on our health care heroes.”

Gov. Beshear reported that from March 1 to Aug. 11, 2021, 89.8% of COVID-19 cases, 90.5% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 88.5% of COVID-19 deaths were among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians.

The Governor said his three top priorities in fighting COVID-19 are saving lives and protecting health; ensuring as much in-person learning for students as possible; and protecting Kentucky’s continued economic resurgence. He highlighted two of the most recent examples of the state’s growing economic momentum.

As of Thursday, 2,386,200 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Most Read

Warren County South Little League has been forced to forfeit the Little League World Series due...
Warren County South forced to forfeit journey to Little League World Series due to positive COVID-19 test
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
Bowling Green Restaurant pays more than $52K in back wages to 33 workers
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Warren County anti mask protest
Parents clash at anti mask protest outside Warren County Board of Education

Latest News

Job Fair at Greenwood Mall
HAPPENING NOW: Job fair at Greenwood Mall, Aug. 12-14
Friends of Army Aviation will be offering rides in a UH-1H Huey Helicopter during this time.
Friends of Army Aviation to offer helicopter rides at BG-WR airport
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Bowling Green School District to host vaccine clinics next week
The C8 Corvette is the first mid-engine Corvette in GM’s lineup.
GM shows off new Amplify Orange C8 Corvette at Greenwood Mall job fair