HAPPENING NOW: Job fair at Greenwood Mall, Aug. 12-14

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re currently seeking employment, Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green is hosting a job fair on August 12, 13, and 14 from 11 am-6 pm.

The extra federal pandemic unemployment insurance is set to expire on September 6.

At the job fair, which is being hosted by the Southern Kentucky Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management--over 20 employers will be onsite looking to fill over 200 positions.

Currently, in the 10-county open jobs and demand report, there are over 7,000 job openings around the region.

WBKO spoke with both General Motors and Logan Aluminum about positions they are hoping to fill.

“Basically, what we’re looking for today is what we refer to as part-time temporary employees in the production floor. We need individuals to come in and help us build a wonderful Corvette,” said HR/Labor Relations Director for General Motors, Eric Farmer. “The job offers work opportunities up to 32 hours a week, and we start off pay at 16.67 an hour with opportunities for benefits.”

“It’s definitely a competitive market to get employees, everybody’s scrambling to get people to come to work. we’re no different. We have a product that we’re building right now that is very popular, and people want it. So we need people to help us build them and get them out. And also in this environment where you do have issues related to COVID and everything,” said Farmer.

“Sometimes that has driven up some needs for extra people to be an implant just because of some issues that may come out in the world as far as people needing to have time off. But right now we’re looking for people to help us get this car out. Because right now we’re selling a lot of them and we need to keep building them,” said Farmer.

“We’re a non-union plant, we’ve never had a layoff. We’re family-oriented team-based. We have great benefits. We’ve got an on-site medical clinic. It’s almost like a self-contained town inside logon. So it’s really a great place to come to work,” said Joe Veracco with Logan Aluminum.

“So we’re getting ready to have another expansion. We’ve had several in last few years, and we’ll be looking for operating technicians, maintenance technicians, especially electrical maintenance technicians, also electrical engineers, and automation engineers,” said Veracco.

Below is a detailed list of employers:

-Bendix

-Med Center Health

-Timesavers Kentucky

-WestRock

-Fruit of the Loom

-Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College

-Woodcraft Industries

-Essity

-Dorman Products

-Henkel Corporation

-C & S Business Group

-Logan Aluminum

-Shoals

-WKU

-Toyo Automotive

-Personnel Placements LLC

-Emerson Electric

-Advantage Resourcing

-Metro Nashville Public Schools

-Country Oven Bakery

-Blue Cotton

-Bowling Green Metalforming

National Guard

-South Central Bank

-Aramark

-Maurice’s

-General Motors

