Advertisement

Heat impacts on local winery

Bluegrass Vineyard
Bluegrass Vineyard(wbko)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Extreme weather can lead to negative effects on all types of vegetation. Bluegrass Vineyard, a local winery in Warren county, is one of the many businesses impacted by weather.

The successful growth of this local vineyard is heavily dependent on daily temperatures and rainfall amounts. this is because intense heat, direct sunlight, and lack of rain lead to grapevine damage.

Drew Rogers, the winemaker at Bluegrass, explained how his company copes when the weather does not cooperate.

“If it gets too dry we do have a drip irrigation system that we can activate just to keep the grapes hydrated,” Drew said.

Winegrowers often look for signs such as wilting to know when it’s time to activate the drip irrigation system.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear issues executive order mandating masks in Kentucky schools
Warren County anti mask protest
Parents clash at anti mask protest outsdie Warren County Board of Education
Warren Co. mask requirement
Over 700 students, staff in quarantine at WCPS prompts mask requirement
Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt...
Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man

Latest News

Relief arrives at week's end
Searing Heat Continues into Thursday!
To stay cool, you may be inclined to have a frozen treat. In this heat, it could be a puddle in...
Heat, humidity to make ‘feels like’ temps in the 100s!
Hot and humid midweek with 'feels like' temps in the triple digits!
Rain chances decrease, temperatures soar into mid-week
Heat Advisories into Thursday