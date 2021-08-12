Heat impacts on local winery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Extreme weather can lead to negative effects on all types of vegetation. Bluegrass Vineyard, a local winery in Warren county, is one of the many businesses impacted by weather.

The successful growth of this local vineyard is heavily dependent on daily temperatures and rainfall amounts. this is because intense heat, direct sunlight, and lack of rain lead to grapevine damage.

Drew Rogers, the winemaker at Bluegrass, explained how his company copes when the weather does not cooperate.

“If it gets too dry we do have a drip irrigation system that we can activate just to keep the grapes hydrated,” Drew said.

Winegrowers often look for signs such as wilting to know when it’s time to activate the drip irrigation system.

