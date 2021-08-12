The heat is ON today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures and heat indexes will be dangerously hot as they soar to temperatures well above the 90s this afternoon. You’ll want to limit time outside, stay hydrated, and dress for the heat to stay as cool as possible!

Temperature and heat index (wbko)

Mostly sunny skies, winds from the southwest, and muggy conditions will aid to push those daytime highs well into the mid 90s through this afternoon. We’ll also stay dry, even into this evening as mostly sunny skies turn mostly clear after sunset. We’ll see a slight cool down by then, with temperatures dipping to the mid 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms track in around noon tomorrow along a cold front. Chances decrease by Saturday but we could still see some isolated storms across south central Kentucky, so you’ll want to keep the rain gear with you. Sunday looks dry and less hot with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s. Beyond Sunday, we’ll see daily rain chances - though they’ll be hit or miss and not a complete washout. Daytime highs will stay consistent in the mid to upper 80s throughout next Wednesday. Get the latest on our forecast on the WBKO First Alert weather app - it’s free and available on any iPhone or android device.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 97. Low 74. Winds SW at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 71. Winds W at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Idolated showers/storms possible. High 87. Low 67. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1918)

Record Low Today: 54 (1888)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.

Sunset: 7:40 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.6 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7220 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 97

Yesterday’s Low: 75

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.31″ (-0.11″)

Yearly Precip: 33.08″ (+0.92″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.