Iconic bookstore in Horse Cave closing after 40 years

By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Horse Cave community is closing its doors after four decades.

The Bookstore downtown has been owned by Thomas Chaney, and Jerry, and Ann Matera.

They will now embark on another journey away from the community they have grown to love and cherish as they make their way to Minnesota to be closer to their family.

”I have an older daughter, who want us to come to take care of us and it’s a rare thing I think, and so we’re having to retire and having to have more help in living and so we’re figuring Minneapolis is the right place for that,” says Jerry Matera, co-owner of The Bookstore.

Thomas Chaney also a co-owner spoke on wanting to be near his sister and how sometimes we plan things one way and later those plans change.

“We’ve had a good time, selling books and telling stories, and eating good food and so you know, things change. I’ve moved probably 20 times in my life, I escape once in a while, and then when things cool off, I come back home, and I’d hope to stay here reading and drinking a little whiskey until it came time for me to decide what books I wanted to put in my coffin. But plans go away,” says Chaney.

The Bookstore is located at 111 Water St. in Horse Cave, Ky.

