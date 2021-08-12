Advertisement

KSP requests help in Ohio County death investigation

Jamie Holland was last seen in September of 2018.
Jamie Holland was last seen in September of 2018.(Kentucky State Police)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police troopers are asking the public’s help for information on the death of Jamie Holland.

Jamie Holland, 28, of Beaver Dam, was last seen in September of 2018. Her body was found on a farm outside Rosine in November 2018. According to KSP, a DNA sample confirmed the body located was Holland, and foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 16 at 270-826-3312, your local police agency or call KSP toll-free at 1-800-222-5555.

