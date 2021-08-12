Advertisement

Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate

The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to appove an emergency regulation requiring masks be worn in Kentucky public schools.

The vote came during an emergency meeting that was called to discuss the proposal.

The meeting came just two days after Governor Andy Beshear issued an emergency order requiring masks in schools. The governor cited rising cases in children, and pointed to some districts that started the year without masks, now with hundreds of students in quarantine.

The governor’s order last for 30 days.

It faces legal challenges from pending lawsuits in the Kentucky Supreme Court. The emergency regulation the state school board passed, might not be subject to the same legal challenges. It will stay in place for up to 270 days, that’s nine months.

Exemptions include students younger than two and students with certain disabilities. People in schools can take off their masks when they’re eating or drinking, giving a speech from a distance, excercising or swimming.

Prior to Thursday’s meeting, the Local Superintendent Advisory Council met. The LSAC is made up of 11 school superintendents from across the state. The group does not have the final say, but it did send a recommendation to the state school board.

Its members did not support the emergency regulation to mandate masks. The group, instead, wanted the board to table the vote and work with the Department of Public Health to determine local metrics to set standards for masks.

If the CDC and the Department of Health lift their guidelines recommending masks in school, the Kentucky Board of Education says they will call another emergency meeeting to lift the mask regulation.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
Warren County South Little League has been forced to forfeit the Little League World Series due...
Warren County South forced to forfeit journey to Little League World Series due to positive COVID-19 test
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
Bowling Green Restaurant pays more than $52K in back wages to 33 workers
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
School
Parents concerned after 1,050 WCPS students asked to quarantine as of Wednesday

Latest News

UNITED STATES CENSUS 2020
Census: Metro areas gained population in Kentucky
View From The Hill: Faculty Fellows prepare to guide first year students in nineteen Living Learning Communities
View From the Hill: Living Learning Communities Prepare to Welcome Freshman
View From the Hill: Living Learning Communities Prepare to Welcome Freshman
GM Previews Pre-Production Amplify Orange C8 Corvette @ 5
GM Previews Pre-Production Amplify Orange C8 Corvette @ 5
Medical professionals say not only are more children being admitted to the hospital because of...
Kentucky doctors share ‘alarming’ trend of COVID-19 among children