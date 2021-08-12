Morgantown Police Department swears in new addition to the force

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Morgantown Police Department has experienced a staffing shortage due to the pandemic, according to police chief Giles Taylor. Taylor adds that officers have been working overtime to make up the difference.

But on August 11, Rodney McMillin, who is actually a re-hire, was sworn in to the police department by Morgantown mayor Billy Phelps.

Chief Taylor says he’s happy to have Rodney re-join the force.

