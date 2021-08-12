Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus spotted in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Health officials say mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus have been found in four Louisville zip codes.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said in a statement that fogging operations are planned Thursday in specific neighborhoods if the weather permits.

Infected mosquitos aren’t unusual this time of year, but officials say residents should take proper precautions.

That includes wearing insect repellent while outdoors and removing any standing water near homes.

People are also advised to wear long sleeves and pants when possible and to be extra careful during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk.

