Parents concered after 1,050 WCPS asked to quarantine as of Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As of Wednesday, 1,050 Warren County Public Schools’ students are in quarantine after potentially being exposed to COVID-19. According to data on the district’s website, there are currently 142 active cases among students.

In an interview on Tuesday, Superintendent Rob Clayton said he recognizes it is an issue that so many students are having to quarantine, which is one of the reasons he implemented a mask mandate on Monday.

“We have continuously monitored the data in terms of the number of positive COVID cases, but then also more problematic, are the number of quarantines that are associated with the positive cases,” the superintendent said.

Recently, the CDC changed its guidance to say students were not considered ‘close contacts’ if they wore a face covering and were three or more feet apart at the time of exposure instead of the original six feet.

“Just based on that change, and CDC guidance alone, it probably would have cut the number of students who are currently quarantined in half,” Clayton explained. “As a school official, as a parent, I find it critical that we do everything that we can, in terms of implementing safety measures to ensure that we were able to continue with five days per week of in-person instruction.”

On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear also signed an executive order requiring all Kentucky students to wear masks at school indoors. Despite efforts to mitigate the issue of so many students being sent home, parents are still concerned that their children are not getting the proper education they need.

“It’s a very important time in their life to get their education, and they can’t get it, they just have to go home and basically do nothing,” Jason Humble, the parents of two Warren County students, said.

One of his daughters was asked to quarantine for ten days just after the second day of school. “We didn’t know who she was exposed to, she was just told to go home because she was exposed,” Humble said. “Then my second daughter, the second day, next day, she got sent home as well.”

While they are able to do some of their work on Google Classroom, he said it is not the same as in-person instruction. “One of my daughters takes an AP class, the other is taking a Spanish class, she has no clue how to even teach herself on this,” Humble explained. “There’s no choice or freedom for parents.”

Warren County Schools started implementing the new mask mandate on Wednesday.

