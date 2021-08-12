Shot fired into Bowling Green home while children asleep

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A loud, unprecedented sound startled a Bowling Green man at his home in the middle of the night last weekend.

“I started noticing there was white dust on the ground, which was kinda odd. So I started looking around and that’s whenever I noticed the hole that was in my wall,” the victim described.

That hole is believed to be from a bullet.

“Didn’t even consider it to be a gunshot,” he said.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear for his safety, says the incident happened at his apartment off Glen Lily Road last weekend.

“I was over there on the couch. What goes through my head -- if I happened to have been here by the stove that’s eye level... that would have been right through my head,” said the victim.

The reported gunfire happened around two in the morning Saturday while the victim’s three young children were sound asleep, only feet away.

“The first thought was I have to get my children out of here as quickly as I can. So I contacted some friends and got them out of the house as quickly as possible. And that’s when I came back and then started calling the cops to try to come over and get the report filed.”

The police report says the officer on the scene did not locate the bullet.

Meanwhile, a man was shot and killed across the street three weeks ago.

According to police data from August 11, 2020, to now, 12 out of 57 credible shots fired calls came from the District 30 that Glen Lily is a part of. District 30 is comprised of the areas of Morgantown Road to Veterans Memorial and Veterans Memorial to Adams Street.

“I’ve spoken to a few of my neighbors who have told me of similar situations as well, too. So I kind of feel like yeah, crime is definitely sort of increasing in this area of town.”

As crime is on the rise, and this man experiencing it firsthand, he says his number one priority is the safety of his children.

“I’m trying to sort of, you know, pursue other options to keep them away as much as I can,” said the victim.

The victim says that he doesn’t believe this was a targeted incident. Police have not made any arrests, but anyone with leads is asked to call (270) 393-4000.

