Tickets on sale now for Hilltoppers’ game vs. Ole Miss in Atlanta on Dec 11

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets are now on sale for WKU Hilltopper Basketball’s game against Ole Miss in the 2021 Holiday Hoopsgiving this December in Atlanta.

The Hilltoppers will face Ole Miss as part of a quadruple-header on Dec. 11 at State Farm Arena, the home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. Any of the venue’s COVID-19 policies at the time of the game will apply.

The event will be split into two sessions, and WKU will be playing in the evening session. Session 2 tickets are good for both WKU vs. Ole Miss and Georgia Tech vs. LSU.

Specific game times and TV information will be released in the coming days.

Tickets for the evening session can be purchased via Ticketmaster at the following link: https://goto.ps/3fVbQcs

The Hilltopper bench will be in front of Section 9, in the bottom left corner as it appears on the seating map on Ticketmaster.

This will be the third all-time meeting between WKU and Ole Miss. The Hilltoppers won the last matchup 81-74 in Oxford, Miss., in 2014, while the Rebels pulled out a 79-74 victory the year before in Diddle Arena.

WKU has won three straight games against teams from the SEC under head coach Rick Stansbury, including last season’s road win at Alabama, which went on to rank in the top 10 nationally.

The Hilltoppers are 9-6 overall against teams from the Power Five conferences over the last four seasons. WKU is 29-48 all-time against teams from the SEC.

Stansbury boasts a 21-8 all-time record against Ole Miss from his 14 seasons as head coach at the Rebels’ in-state rival, Mississippi State.

2021 Asheville Championship Tickets On Sale Now

Ticket packages are also now on sale exclusively through the WKU Ticket Office for WKU’s two games in the 2021 Asheville Championship from Nov. 12-14 in Asheville, N.C.

The Hilltoppers will open that event against Minnesota on Nov. 12 and will face either South Carolina or Princeton on Nov. 14.

Tickets are being sold in packages that include admission to all four games of the event, including both WKU games. Tickets in WKU’s cheering sections for Asheville can be purchased exclusively from the school at the following Ticketmaster link: https://goto.ps/2021Asheville

Hilltopper fans can also purchase ticket packages for Asheville by emailing tickets@wku.edu, or by calling 270-745-5222 or 1-800-5-BIG RED.

