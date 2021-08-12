Advertisement

Vicente Fernandez remains hospitalized after fall at ranch

Vicente Fernandez performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las...
Vicente Fernandez performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. The 81-year-old king of ranchera music is in critical but stable condition after being hospitalized for a fall last week, according to an Instagram post made by his medical team on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican icon Vicente Fernandez is in critical but stable condition after being hospitalized for a fall last week, according to an Instagram post made by his medical team on Wednesday.

While the 81-year-old king of ranchera music is on a ventilator, his brain function is intact, according to his doctors. They expect his mobility to improve and say he’s only minimally sedated.

The singer of such hits including “Volver, volver” and “Por tu maldito amor,” suffered a fall at his ranch in Los Tres Potrillos, outside of Guadalajara. The fall caused spinal cord trauma, according to reports.

Fernandez has had numerous health issues in recent years. He was hospitalized for a renal infection recently and in 2012, he underwent a complex surgery that removed almost half of his liver because of a tumor. A year after that he faced pulmonary thrombosis, and in March 2015, the singer had three hernias removed.

This year, Fernandez was faced with the release of photos that appeared to show him touching women without their consent while he was posing with them. He was also accused of sexual abuse by singer Lupita Castro. Fernandez has denied any inappropriate behavior.

Fernandez has sold more than 65 million albums and filmed more than 35 movies. He has won three Grammys and eight Latin Grammys, in addition to being named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2002.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear issues executive order mandating masks in Kentucky schools
Warren County anti mask protest
Parents clash at anti mask protest outsdie Warren County Board of Education
Warren Co. mask requirement
Over 700 students, staff in quarantine at WCPS prompts mask requirement
Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt...
Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing
Warren County South Little League has been forced to forfeit the Little League World Series due...
Warren County South forced to forfeit journey to Little League World Series due to positive COVID-19 test

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds...
Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?
Morgantown Police Department Hires New Officer
Morgantown Police Department swears in new addition to the force
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Wildfire bears down on Montana towns as West burns