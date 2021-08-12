View From The Hill: Faculty Fellows prepare to guide first year students in nineteen Living Learning Communities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU’s First Year Village, anchored by two brand new residence halls, will be buzzing this semester.

What’s unique about these halls is that they offer multiple Living Learning Communities.

“This is the First Year Village. Regents Hall and Normal Hall. Faculty fellows are preparing because hundreds of freshmen will soon be here living together and learning together.”

Faculty Fellows who’ve been tasked with leading various Living Learning Communities are getting a tour of where their students will live and learn this school year.

“It’s such a bright, lively, inviting space, there are collaborative work places in there, they are places they choose to go hang out and do out of class work together. I think it will really help them both socially and academically.”

That’s the idea behind an LLC, having students with similar academic or social interest live on the same floor and take part in activities tailored to their majors or interests.

“It’s also about their social transition and getting to know the campus and becoming part of the campus community. Not just being a student going from class to class but actually really integrating into being a Hilltopper.”

Workshops have been held for Faculty Fellows with each LLC learning the best ways to support students.

“This workshop has really kind of led me into a direction where me and my other faculty fellow kind of know what we want to do and guided us on how to do it.”

With classroom space, study areas, faculty offices, and even two restaurants, the First Year Village Residence Halls offer an abundance of convenience.

“On Tuesday morning of the first week at eight am I’ll have students who will wake up, come downstairs and their first class that day will be in their dorm.”

Surrounding them with tools necessary to chart their course at WKU.

“This is one of the most instrumental programs on campus in terms of facilitating that transition but also ensuring a successful academic career.”

There are thirteen academic based Living Learning Communities and six interest based LLC’s.

Master Plan for first year students kicks off on Tuesday while the fall semester will begin on August 23rd.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.