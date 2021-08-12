Advertisement

Wisely’s Two homers lift Hot Rods over Drive 6-4

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brett Wisely smashed two homers in his second game with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (61-25) in a 6-4 win over the Greenville Drive (45-50) at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Hot Rods and Drive play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

The Hot Rods scored two runs in the bottom of the first against Drive starter Jay Groome. Pedro Martinez singled on the first pitch and Wisely homered in the next at-bat. The homer was Wisely’s second in as many games with Bowling Green and gave the Hot Rods a 2-0 lead.

Greenville plated two runs in the top of the third on a Dean Miller home run, tying the game 2-2. Bowling Green regained the lead in the bottom of the inning with Groome still on the mound. Wisely hit his second homer of the night, this time to left-center, giving the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead.

The Drive evened the score at 3-3 in the top of the fourth with an RBI double from Stephen Scott. With Groome still pitching in the bottom of the fifth, the Hot Rods scored a run and took the lead. Martinez led off with a solo homer over the wall in left to give Bowling Green a 4-3 edge.

Two more runs came in for Bowling Green in the bottom of the eighth against Greenville reliever Zach Bryant. Jacson McGowan led off with a walk and Grant Witherspoon plated him with a double. Roberto Alvarez came up in the next at-bat and brought in Witherspoon with a base hit, expanding the Hot Rods advantage to 6-3. The Drive brought in a run in the top of the ninth, but Christopher Gau shut the door for the save and another Hot Rods victory.

Alan Strong (6-1) picked up his sixth win of the year, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four. Michael Costanzo tossed 2.0 hitless innings and walked two. Zack Trageton pitched a scoreless inning, surrendering just one walk. Gau (6) earned his sixth save of the year, giving up one run on two hits and striking out two.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear issues executive order mandating masks in Kentucky schools
Warren County anti mask protest
Parents clash at anti mask protest outsdie Warren County Board of Education
Warren Co. mask requirement
Over 700 students, staff in quarantine at WCPS prompts mask requirement
Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt...
Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing
Warren County South Little League has been forced to forfeit the Little League World Series due...
Warren County South forced to forfeit journey to Little League World Series due to positive COVID-19 test

Latest News

WKU wideouts putting emphasis on big plays
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers middle hitter Lauren Matthews (5) and setter Nadia Dieudonne (2)...
WKU Volleyball announces streaming and radio broadcast schedule for 2021 season
Evansville Purple Aces at WKU Hilltoppers on January 31, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
WKU Volleyball to host open scrimmage this Saturday, August 14
WKU Mary Joiner
Joiner honored as C-USA Scholar Athlete of the Year