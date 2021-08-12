Wisely’s Two homers lift Hot Rods over Drive 6-4

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brett Wisely smashed two homers in his second game with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (61-25) in a 6-4 win over the Greenville Drive (45-50) at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Hot Rods and Drive play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

The Hot Rods scored two runs in the bottom of the first against Drive starter Jay Groome. Pedro Martinez singled on the first pitch and Wisely homered in the next at-bat. The homer was Wisely’s second in as many games with Bowling Green and gave the Hot Rods a 2-0 lead.

Greenville plated two runs in the top of the third on a Dean Miller home run, tying the game 2-2. Bowling Green regained the lead in the bottom of the inning with Groome still on the mound. Wisely hit his second homer of the night, this time to left-center, giving the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead.

The Drive evened the score at 3-3 in the top of the fourth with an RBI double from Stephen Scott. With Groome still pitching in the bottom of the fifth, the Hot Rods scored a run and took the lead. Martinez led off with a solo homer over the wall in left to give Bowling Green a 4-3 edge.

Two more runs came in for Bowling Green in the bottom of the eighth against Greenville reliever Zach Bryant. Jacson McGowan led off with a walk and Grant Witherspoon plated him with a double. Roberto Alvarez came up in the next at-bat and brought in Witherspoon with a base hit, expanding the Hot Rods advantage to 6-3. The Drive brought in a run in the top of the ninth, but Christopher Gau shut the door for the save and another Hot Rods victory.

Alan Strong (6-1) picked up his sixth win of the year, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four. Michael Costanzo tossed 2.0 hitless innings and walked two. Zack Trageton pitched a scoreless inning, surrendering just one walk. Gau (6) earned his sixth save of the year, giving up one run on two hits and striking out two.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.