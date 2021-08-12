Advertisement

WKU Volleyball announces streaming and radio broadcast schedule for 2021 season

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers middle hitter Lauren Matthews (5) and setter Nadia Dieudonne (2)...
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers middle hitter Lauren Matthews (5) and setter Nadia Dieudonne (2) Charlotte 49erÕs at WKU Hilltoppers on February 22, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All 13 regular season home matches for WKU Volleyball will be streamed on Facebook Live this season while every match – home and away – will feature a live radio broadcast for the first time as well. Additionally, a weekly Travis Hudson Coach’s Show at Roosters has been added for this season.

The Facebook Live stream for home matches will be a simulcast with the radio broadcast and feature Brett Williams and Ken Marshall. Williams will also be on the radio call for all WKU Volleyball matches away from Diddle Arena.

WKU’s historic NCAA Tournament run this spring featured the first radio broadcasts in program history. With the success of those calls, Hilltopper Sports Properties and Learfield have decided to make every WKU Volleyball match available on the radio for the 2021 season.

Matches will be broadcast on ESPN Radio 102.7 FM and on ESPNRadio1027.com for those outside of the listening area. Pregame coverage will begin 30 minutes before first serve with the post-game show lasting approximately 30 minutes as well. Both shows will feature an interview with Coach Hudson and select shows will feature student-athlete interviews.

Hudson’s weekly radio show at Roosters will take place on Monday nights from 6-7 p.m. CT before WKU Football coach Tyson Helton follows at 7 p.m.

