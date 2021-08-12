WKU Volleyball to host open scrimmage this Saturday, August 14

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball is excited to announce the first opportunity to catch this year’s squad in action will be Saturday, August 14 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. CT inside E.A. Diddle Arena as the team hosts a free open intrasquad scrimmage. The Hilltoppers return all 14 players from last year’s Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament and welcome four newcomers to the team this season.

Parking and admission will be free for everyone. Fans are encouraged to park in Parking Structure 2 (between Diddle Arena and L.T. Smith Stadium).

As announced by the university, everyone on WKU’s campuses will be expected to wear a mask indoors until further notice.

Fans will be able to purchase WKU Volleyball gear throughout the event on the main court. Season tickets and Victory Club memberships will also be available to purchase.

For the safety of student-athletes and fans, autographs and pictures will not be available with the team at Saturday’s event.

Season tickets can also be purchased online at WKUTickets.com or by calling the WKU Ticket Office at 1-800-5-BIGRED.

The next chance to catch Travis Hudson and company in action will be on Thursday, August 19, when defending national champion Kentucky visits Diddle Arena for a free exhibition. First serve is slated for 5 p.m. CT.

WKU’s regular-season home opener – and the first time fans will need a ticket – is scheduled for Tuesday, August 31 when Belmont visits The Hill for a 6 p.m. CT tilt.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.