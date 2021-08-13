Advertisement

Airbnb warns delta variant could halt travel, impact revenue

Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.
Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb is warning investors the delta COVID variant could impact its future revenues.

The company is predicting bookings will be volatile over the next several months.

That guidance comes after Airbnb reported earnings grew nearly 300% during its second quarter.

The company is forecasting even more revenue for its third quarter, $1.9 billion, which is well above the $1.3 billion it reported last quarter.

The company’s stock is currently trading more than 30% below its high in February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
Bowling Green Restaurant pays more than $52K in back wages to 33 workers
School
Parents concerned after 1,050 WCPS students asked to quarantine as of Wednesday
Bullet reportedly goes through Bowling Green home as children sleep.
Shot fired into Bowling Green home while children asleep
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Vehicles turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway from an emergency access route opened after...
Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says
Margaret Munday
WKU’s First African American student Margaret Munday honored in building name change
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents