A Cooler, Unsettled Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was another hot, steamy day across South-Central KY, but changes have arrived! Some places got in on some much-needed rainfall Friday afternoon. A cold front eases through Saturday morning, taking the edge off the heat for the weekend.

Rain chances decrease a bit Saturday, but we could still see some short-lived spotty showers and a couple of thunderstorms. Scattered storm chances persist into Sunday as a disturbance moves closer to the area. No need to call off outdoor plans this weekend, just keep an eye to the sky. We could use the rain in Bowling Green, however, with “abnormally dry” conditions now present.

Beyond the weekend, we’ll see daily rain chances - though none will be complete washouts. Thus, you’ll need to keep the rain gear with you through the next 7 days at least. These hit-or-miss showers will also come with cooler daytime highs in the low-to-mid 80s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. Widely scat’d showers & storms. High 85. Low 67. Winds NE-7

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms. High 85. Low 68. Winds NE-8

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms likely. High 83. Low 68. Winds SE-7

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 95

Today’s Low: 75

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 110 (1881)

Record Low: 50 (1964)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.31″ (-1.21″)

Yearly Precip: 33.08″ (+0.68″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen Count: Low (6.7 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (7241 Mold Spore Count)

