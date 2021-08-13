Advertisement

A Cooler, Unsettled Weekend

Heat Wave Ends Saturday, Scattered Storms Possible
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was another hot, steamy day across South-Central KY, but changes have arrived! Some places got in on some much-needed rainfall Friday afternoon. A cold front eases through Saturday morning, taking the edge off the heat for the weekend.

Rain chances decrease a bit Saturday, but we could still see some short-lived spotty showers and a couple of thunderstorms. Scattered storm chances persist into Sunday as a disturbance moves closer to the area. No need to call off outdoor plans this weekend, just keep an eye to the sky. We could use the rain in Bowling Green, however, with “abnormally dry” conditions now present.

Beyond the weekend, we’ll see daily rain chances - though none will be complete washouts. Thus, you’ll need to keep the rain gear with you through the next 7 days at least. These hit-or-miss showers will also come with cooler daytime highs in the low-to-mid 80s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. Widely scat’d showers & storms. High 85. Low 67. Winds NE-7

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms. High 85. Low 68. Winds NE-8

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms likely. High 83. Low 68. Winds SE-7

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 95

Today’s Low: 75

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 110 (1881)

Record Low: 50 (1964)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.31″ (-1.21″)

Yearly Precip: 33.08″ (+0.68″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen Count: Low (6.7 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (7241 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
Bowling Green Restaurant pays more than $52K in back wages to 33 workers
Bullet reportedly goes through Bowling Green home as children sleep.
Shot fired into Bowling Green home while children asleep
School
Parents concerned after 1,050 WCPS students asked to quarantine as of Wednesday
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says

Latest News

Rain chances increasing this midday
Spotty showers sticking with us!
Delivery forecast
Much needed rain on the way!
Chances for showers and storms return Friday
A Break in the Heat Coming!
Hot conditions remain today!
Heat wave continues!