Countdown to Kickoff: Edmonson County Wildcats

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO continues Countdown to Kickoff previewing the Edmonson County Wildcats.

The Wildcats went 4-4 last season, losing their last game to Metcalfe County 34-27 in the Class-2A 2020 State Football Finals.

A reoccurring theme with many teams this year is numbers.

Edmonson County doesn’t have many on the roster and is now adjusting to a brand new coach, Ed Smart. He has had a tough start as a new head coach. Positive COVID-19 tests forced the program to take all of last week off, a week before regular season play begins. The Wildcats had to cancel their first scrimmage due to COVID-19.

Smart has been involved in the game for more than two decades. Smart coached Grayson County’s program for 16 years. He remains the school’s all-time winningest coach with 84 victories before stepping down following the 2019 season.

He says it is difficult to get to know a team during a short pre-season, but he is anxious to see his guys start to jell as a unit.

”Anytime you get a new team, you know, you just don’t know how they’re going to respond to your style. And so it’s been a process and we’ve talked about it’s a relationship and it’s still developing. So, I think on Friday night, because we’ve not went through that together yet I don’t know how they’ll respond to adversity, that’s one of those things that when you’ve been around your team for a while, and the kids you kind of know how they handle things. So, with these guys I don’t know when something bad happens, how are we going to respond? Are we going to push through it like coaches want or are we just going to opposum it and layover and die. So, that’s probably my biggest curiosity,” Head Coach Smart said.

The Wildcats have four seniors returning this.

Several leaders on the team say Coach Smart has a more aggressive coaching style than they’ve seen in previous years.

Senior Center, Ian Clark, says they are getting better because of it.

”We’re doing a bit better. It’s been tough trying to get these new players because we mostly have younger players this year, but I think it’s going good. We are a lot more conditioned than years prior. We have less players and they’re going to have to play both sides, but we have good talent on the skill player side, but I think we’ll be a lot more conditioned to go farther in the games than before,” said Ian Clark, Edmonson County senior.

The Wildcats will open play next Friday at home vs. Grayson County at 7:00 p.m.

