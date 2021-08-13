Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Edmonson County Wildcats

Edmonson County Wildcats
Edmonson County Wildcats(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO continues Countdown to Kickoff previewing the Edmonson County Wildcats.

The Wildcats went 4-4 last season, losing their last game to Metcalfe County 34-27 in the Class-2A 2020 State Football Finals.

A reoccurring theme with many teams this year is numbers.

Edmonson County doesn’t have many on the roster and is now adjusting to a brand new coach, Ed Smart. He has had a tough start as a new head coach. Positive COVID-19 tests forced the program to take all of last week off, a week before regular season play begins. The Wildcats had to cancel their first scrimmage due to COVID-19.

Smart has been involved in the game for more than two decades. Smart coached Grayson County’s program for 16 years. He remains the school’s all-time winningest coach with 84 victories before stepping down following the 2019 season.

He says it is difficult to get to know a team during a short pre-season, but he is anxious to see his guys start to jell as a unit.

”Anytime you get a new team, you know, you just don’t know how they’re going to respond to your style. And so it’s been a process and we’ve talked about it’s a relationship and it’s still developing. So, I think on Friday night, because we’ve not went through that together yet I don’t know how they’ll respond to adversity, that’s one of those things that when you’ve been around your team for a while, and the kids you kind of know how they handle things. So, with these guys I don’t know when something bad happens, how are we going to respond? Are we going to push through it like coaches want or are we just going to opposum it and layover and die. So, that’s probably my biggest curiosity,” Head Coach Smart said.

The Wildcats have four seniors returning this.

Several leaders on the team say Coach Smart has a more aggressive coaching style than they’ve seen in previous years.

Senior Center, Ian Clark, says they are getting better because of it.

”We’re doing a bit better. It’s been tough trying to get these new players because we mostly have younger players this year, but I think it’s going good. We are a lot more conditioned than years prior. We have less players and they’re going to have to play both sides, but we have good talent on the skill player side, but I think we’ll be a lot more conditioned to go farther in the games than before,” said Ian Clark, Edmonson County senior.

The Wildcats will open play next Friday at home vs. Grayson County at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
Warren County South Little League has been forced to forfeit the Little League World Series due...
Warren County South forced to forfeit journey to Little League World Series due to positive COVID-19 test
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
Bowling Green Restaurant pays more than $52K in back wages to 33 workers
School
Parents concerned after 1,050 WCPS students asked to quarantine as of Wednesday
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Wisely’s Two homers lift Hot Rods over Drive 6-4
WKU wideouts putting emphasis on big plays
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers middle hitter Lauren Matthews (5) and setter Nadia Dieudonne (2)...
WKU Volleyball announces streaming and radio broadcast schedule for 2021 season
Evansville Purple Aces at WKU Hilltoppers on January 31, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
WKU Volleyball to host open scrimmage this Saturday, August 14