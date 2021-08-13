Advertisement

Emergency road aid funds awarded to Warren and Edmonson Counties

Projects in both counties will replace drainage structures
(Source: KYTC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced the Warren County Fiscal Court will receive $78,960 in County Road Aid emergency funds for a drainage structure on Pondsville Road.

The repairs will make travel safer for motorists that rely upon Pondsville Road.

The repairs will take place on Pondsville Road located from a mile mile north of KY 107 Hydro-Pondsville Road (mile point .304) extending north to mile point .327.

The Warren County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

And in Edmonson County, the KTC announced today the Edmonson County Fiscal Court will receive $100,000 in County Road Aid emergency funds for slide repair on Brooks Road (CR 1013).

The repairs will make travel safer for motorists that rely upon Brooks Road

The repairs will take place on Brooks Road located from a half a mile north of KY 1015.

The Edmonson County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

