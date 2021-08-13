Getting vaccinated could win you a trip to a Kentucky state park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - State leaders have announced a new contest they hope will encourage more Kentuckians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vax & Visit KY initiative offers a “safe-cation” at any of Kentucky’s 45 state parks. Gift cards for experiences include golf, lodging and camping. Kentuckians must be 18 years old or older to enter and have received at least their first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The tourism industry remains committed to being a partner in the commonwealth’s efforts to sprint out of this pandemic,” said Mike Berry, Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary. “Offering vaccine incentives to Kentucky State Parks will not only boost travel revenue in local communities, but also ensure that Kentucky continues to be seen as a safe travel destination post pandemic.”

Eligible Kentuckians who have received their vaccine can register for a chance to win here.

Ten winners will be selected September 9, September 23 and October 7.

