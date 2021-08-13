Advertisement

Glasgow Police Department presents officers with Life Saving Medal

The Glasgow Police Department has presented three Officers with the Life Saving Medal in...
The Glasgow Police Department has presented three Officers with the Life Saving Medal in regards to an incident that took place in June 2021.(Glasgow Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department presented three officers with the Life Saving Medal in regards to an incident that took place back in June.

On June 25, officers were dispatched to assist an unresponsive motorist at a busy intersection. GPD said Sgt Michael Burgan, Sgt. Steven Fields and Officer Joshua Hardin worked quickly to remove the driver from the vehicle and place him on the ground so they could administer CPR.

The patient was taken to T.J. Samson Hospital for treatment. According to officials, Sgt. Fields was told by EMS and T.J. Samson Emergency Room personnel that had it not been for the immediate lifesaving efforts of the officers on the scene, the motorist would most likely not have survived. The officers received the award for their quick thinking and lack of hesitation to administer critical lifesaving aid, which likely saved the motorist’s life.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
Bowling Green Restaurant pays more than $52K in back wages to 33 workers
Bullet reportedly goes through Bowling Green home as children sleep.
Shot fired into Bowling Green home while children asleep
School
Parents concerned after 1,050 WCPS students asked to quarantine as of Wednesday
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says

Latest News

Warren County Courthouse (WBKO)
Warren County Judge-Executive announces masks will be required in all county buildings
Margaret Munday
WKU’s First African American student Margaret Munday honored in building name change
Michael Bessette says wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated are NOT an...
Vaccinated Veteran says getting vaccinated, masking NOT an attack on freedom
Larry Dale Gidcumb
Law enforcement looking for suspect in connection with several vehicle thefts