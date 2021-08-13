Glasgow Police Department presents officers with Life Saving Medal

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department presented three officers with the Life Saving Medal in regards to an incident that took place back in June.

On June 25, officers were dispatched to assist an unresponsive motorist at a busy intersection. GPD said Sgt Michael Burgan, Sgt. Steven Fields and Officer Joshua Hardin worked quickly to remove the driver from the vehicle and place him on the ground so they could administer CPR.

The patient was taken to T.J. Samson Hospital for treatment. According to officials, Sgt. Fields was told by EMS and T.J. Samson Emergency Room personnel that had it not been for the immediate lifesaving efforts of the officers on the scene, the motorist would most likely not have survived. The officers received the award for their quick thinking and lack of hesitation to administer critical lifesaving aid, which likely saved the motorist’s life.

