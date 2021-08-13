Glasgow Transit down to one bus beginning August 16, citing COVID-19

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Glasgow will be down to one bus for public transportation, according to the city’s Transit Manager.

The manager said that those needing to use public transit will need to look at Bus 60′s schedule, as that is the one being followed.

The bus will run from 6:35 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

The reduction of services is due to quarantines from COVID-19.

