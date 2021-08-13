Advertisement

Glasgow Transit down to one bus beginning August 16, citing COVID-19

Barren County Courthouse, built in 1965.
Barren County Courthouse, built in 1965.(WBKO)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Glasgow will be down to one bus for public transportation, according to the city’s Transit Manager.

The manager said that those needing to use public transit will need to look at Bus 60′s schedule, as that is the one being followed.

The bus will run from 6:35 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

The reduction of services is due to quarantines from COVID-19.

For more information you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
Bowling Green Restaurant pays more than $52K in back wages to 33 workers
School
Parents concerned after 1,050 WCPS students asked to quarantine as of Wednesday
Bullet reportedly goes through Bowling Green home as children sleep.
Shot fired into Bowling Green home while children asleep
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says

Latest News

Kaley Live in Park City
Kaley LIVE in Park City
Rain chances increasing this midday
Spotty showers sticking with us!
COVID-19
Bowling Green School District to host vaccine clinics next week
Good News
Good News: Elementary school student finds white squirrel in her bird feeder