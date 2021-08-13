Advertisement

Hangar Party to honor Bowling Green native who was a presidential pilot

By Laura Rogers
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hanging out at the airport often involves overpriced food and souvenir shops, and holding out hope your flight won’t get delayed.

Later this month, hanging out at the airport sounds like a lot more fun.

The Aviation Heritage Park’s annual Hangar Party is Saturday, August 28 at 5:00 p.m. at Bowling Green/Warren County Regional Airport.

It will include a barbecue dinner, drinks, aircraft displays and music from Bueler’s Day Off.

The event will honor Bowling Green native Col. Arthur (Mac) Reynolds. Colonel Reynolds was assigned duties with HMX-1 in 1999 and held the title of the Presidential Helicopter Pilot, serving presidents Reagan, George W. Bush and Clinton and vice-president George H.W. Bush. Colonel Reynolds attended Potter Gray School and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1969. He passed away in 2018, and his brother and others who knew him will be in attendance at Hangar Party to honor his memory and military service.

Buy your tickets to the Hangar Party here or at get them in person at Ford’s Furniture, Nat’s Outdoor Sports, Chuck’s Wine & Spirits on Three Springs Road and Barbara Stewart Interiors.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
Bowling Green Restaurant pays more than $52K in back wages to 33 workers
School
Parents concerned after 1,050 WCPS students asked to quarantine as of Wednesday
Bullet reportedly goes through Bowling Green home as children sleep.
Shot fired into Bowling Green home while children asleep
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says

Latest News

Raquel Dominguez
Raquel Dominguez LIVE at the Bowling Green ballpark
BG Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods: "Get out me Swamp Night" tonight at 6:35
Hanger Party
Hangar Party 2021
(Source: KYTC)
Emergency road aid funds awarded to Warren and Edmonson Counties