Hangar Party to honor Bowling Green native who was a presidential pilot

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hanging out at the airport often involves overpriced food and souvenir shops, and holding out hope your flight won’t get delayed.

Later this month, hanging out at the airport sounds like a lot more fun.

The Aviation Heritage Park’s annual Hangar Party is Saturday, August 28 at 5:00 p.m. at Bowling Green/Warren County Regional Airport.

It will include a barbecue dinner, drinks, aircraft displays and music from Bueler’s Day Off.

The event will honor Bowling Green native Col. Arthur (Mac) Reynolds. Colonel Reynolds was assigned duties with HMX-1 in 1999 and held the title of the Presidential Helicopter Pilot, serving presidents Reagan, George W. Bush and Clinton and vice-president George H.W. Bush. Colonel Reynolds attended Potter Gray School and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1969. He passed away in 2018, and his brother and others who knew him will be in attendance at Hangar Party to honor his memory and military service.

Buy your tickets to the Hangar Party here or at get them in person at Ford’s Furniture, Nat’s Outdoor Sports, Chuck’s Wine & Spirits on Three Springs Road and Barbara Stewart Interiors.

