Law enforcement looking for suspect in connection with several vehicle thefts

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect believed to have been involved in the theft of several vehicles and firearms.

On Thursday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with patrol deputies and Bowling Green Police Department’s Drone operators, executed a search at an address on Hadley Sharer Road regarding a vehicle theft investigation. Seven stolen vehicles were recovered through the investigation along with three firearms.

Authorities have identified Larry Dale Gidcumb as a suspect and are searching for him. Anyone with information about Gidcumb’s location is asked to contact their local law enforcement.

