Med Center Health at full capacity as COVID patient numbers climb

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health is warning the community that the hospital is at full capacity and asking for patience.

According to Dr. William Moss, the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Med Center Health, patients are having to wait for beds.

[Story continues after Tweet]

Just spoke with Dr. William Moss with Med Center Health who is pleading with the community to get vaccinated. The hospital is at FULL CAPACITY.

-Staffed beds: FULL

-ICU: FULL

-ER: Always waiting for beds

-Of the COVID patients, 88 percent are NOT vaccinated — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) August 13, 2021

“We are constantly holding patients in the ER, awaiting beds for upstairs and awaiting beds to be transferred to other facilities,” said Moss. “We’re literally going out into the waiting room and having our providers go out in the waiting room and treat people out there.”

The hospital currently has 47 COVID patients at its Bowling Green facility, 53 across all of its facilities. Moss says that the ICU is full and the Emergency Department is constantly having to wait for beds to open up.

According to Moss, about 88 percent of their COVID patients are unvaccinated.

“We take care of this community, and we want the community to know that we need your help. And we’re at a point now that if we keep this acceleration up, it’s going to be bad. We went from one patient to 50 last year from March 17--- it took months. We’ve done it in three weeks,” explained Moss.

The hospital is asking the community to remain patient with their staff as they seek to treat all patients effectively in a timely manner.

“We’re doing everything we can to get people seen. And people just have to be very patient with us. And we will try to get things done as quickly as possible. It is not a perfect world right now. It’s an era that really none of us have trained for doing it like this,” said Moss.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.