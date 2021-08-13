Advertisement

Much needed rain on the way!

Conditions will still be hot and humid, but showers roll in this midday.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today looks hot, though it won’t be as hot as it was yesterday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive along a cold front this midday, so bring the umbrella if you’re headed out!

Delivery forecast
Delivery forecast(wbko)

Friday looks hot, though not quite as hot as today, thanks to the arrival of a front that will bring back rain chances along with cooler temperatures. Rain chances decrease by Saturday but we could still see some short-lived spotty showers in south central Kentucky. Rain chances increase again by Sunday as we track more scattered showers and thunderstorms roll into the area. Beyond the weekend, we’ll see daily rain chances - though none will be complete washouts. Thus, you’ll neeed to keep the rain gear with you through the next 7 days at least. These hit-or-miss showers will also come with everyday daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s! Tune in on Midday live to get the latest on our forecast on WBKO News.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Hot and humid. High 92. Low 71. Winds SW at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Idolated showers/storms possible. High 87. Low 67. Winds N at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 87. Low 68. Winds

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 110 (1881)

Record Low Today: 50 (1964)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.7 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7241 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 97

Yesterday’s Low: 75

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.31″ (-1.09″)

Yearly Precip: 33.08″ (+0.80″)

